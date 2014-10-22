FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ingersoll-Rand profit beats as refrigeration system sales rise
October 22, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

Ingersoll-Rand profit beats as refrigeration system sales rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR.N), the maker of Trane airconditioners and Thermo King refrigeration units, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it sold more heating, ventilation and airconditioning systems.

Revenue rose 6 percent at the company’s climate control business, driven mainly by higher sales of Thermo King refrigeration systems.

The business, under which Ingersoll-Rand sells heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems for homes and commercial premises, accounts for more than three-quarters of total revenue.

Ingersoll-Rand said revenue from the sale of Thermo King refrigeration systems rose by ‘a mid-teens percentage’ in the third quarter as U.S. truck sales increased.

However, the company forecast full-year profit largely below analysts’ estimates, saying growth in industrial activity and construction is expected to moderate.

Ingersoll-Rand forecast adjusted earnings of $3.20-$3.24 per share from continuing operations for the year ending December.

Analysts were expecting $3.24 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ingersoll-Rand said net profit attributable to shareholders rose 76 percent to $291.3 million, or $1.07 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.10 per share from continuing operations.

Revenue rose 5.3 percent to $3.39 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.04 per share and revenue of $3.35 billion.

Ingersoll-Rand’s shares closed at $58.34 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
