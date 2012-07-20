Ingersoll Rand quarterly profit beats Street's view

(Reuters) - Ingersoll Rand Plc (IR.N) reported higher-than-expected second- quarter profit on Friday, helped by stronger sales and margins in its industrial segment, but the conglomerate said some markets were slowing and its shares dipped 3 percent.

The maker of Trane air conditioners, Schlage locks and Club Car golf carts recorded lower costs and interest expenses than in the year-ago period, which also included a large loss on the sale of its Hussmann refrigeration business.

Margins improved at its industrial and residential units, which also helped lift profits even though sales were down from a year ago. A tax benefit boosted both the quarterly numbers and the company’s outlook above Wall Street expectations.

Ingersoll shares fell 3 percent to $40.22.

The company earned $365.8 million, or $1.16 per share, compared with $92.3 million, or 26 cents, a year earlier.

Excluding a tax benefit and other items, Ingersoll earned $1 a share, 9 cents ahead of Wall Street estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cost cuts and pricing supported results, Chief Executive Mike Lamach said in a telephone interview. Order growth slowed compared with the first quarter because of the strong dollar, a delayed recovery in China and weaker European transport markets, he said.

Ingersoll expects to seek board approval to raise its dividend in 2013, and again in 2014, Lamach said, but for now the priority remains buying back its shares.

“Share buyback is our preference right now,” he said. “We don’t see anything on the M&A horizon that would be better than repurchasing our own stock right now.”

Total sales fell 7 percent to $3.82 billion, below estimates of $3.88 billion. Revenue was down in its biggest segment, which includes Trane air conditioners for commercial buildings and Thermo King refrigerated transport systems.

Ingersoll, whose competitors include United Technologies Corp’s (UTX.N) Carrier unit and Lennox International Inc (LII.N), said its markets showed uneven demand, with moderate growth in the United States, Asia and Latin America offsetting a weak Europe.

But North American and Asian industrial markets are slowing, the company said. U.S. consumer markets are expected to pick up in coming months, but parts of the key non-residential construction market -- such as erecting institutional buildings -- are not expected to improve until sometime in 2013.

“We’re not looking for any significant tailwind in 2012 or 2013 with commercial construction,” Lamach said.

Ingersoll expects full-year earnings from continuing operations between $3.15 and $3.25 a share, helped by a tax item and lower share count, on sales between $14 billion and $14.2 billion. Analysts were looking for $3.02 a share.