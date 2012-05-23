FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ingersoll CEO met with Peltz's Trian fund
May 23, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

Ingersoll CEO met with Peltz's Trian fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ingersoll Rand Plc’s (IR.N) CEO said on Wednesday he has met with executives of Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund, which this month revealed it had taken a 7 percent stake in the company.

The meeting was “constructive,” CEO Mike Lamach told an analyst conference. Peltz has said Trian would push for changes at Ingersoll.

Lamach also said the maker of air conditioning systems was seeing “solid” orders and said Ingersoll could spend between $300 million and $800 million on share buybacks in the second half of the year, depending on whether the company does an acquisition in that period.

Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; editing by John Wallace

