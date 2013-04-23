FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ingersoll-Rand profit falls 7 percent in first quarter
April 23, 2013 / 11:22 AM / in 4 years

Ingersoll-Rand profit falls 7 percent in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR.N), the maker of Trane air conditioners, Schlage locks and Thermo King mobile refrigeration units, reported a 7 percent decline in earnings due to weak demand for its commercial heating and cooling systems and industrial products.

Net income for the first quarter fell to $94.6 million, or 29 cents per share, from $102.2 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue declined by 1 percent to $3.11 billion.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

