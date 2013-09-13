FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical Storm Ingrid drenches portions of eastern Mexico: NHC
#Environment
September 13, 2013 / 4:26 PM / 4 years ago

Tropical Storm Ingrid drenches portions of eastern Mexico: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Ingrid, located about 50 miles east of Veracruz, is drenching portions of eastern Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin on Friday.

Ingrid is packing maximum sustained winds near 45 miles per hour (75 km per hour), with some strengthening possible during the next 48 hours, the agency said.

On the forecast track, Ingrid will be moving very close to the coast of Mexico during the next couple of days, it said.

Reporting by Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore

