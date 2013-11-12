FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Injured Carrick and Welbeck pull out of England squad
November 12, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 4 years ago

Injured Carrick and Welbeck pull out of England squad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Manchester United's Danny Welbeck (L) celebrates scoring a goal with Michael Carrick against FC Basel during their Champions League Group C soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester United team mates Michael Carrick and Danny Welbeck have withdrawn through injury from the England squad preparing for friendlies against Chile and Germany.

Midfielder Carrick, who has 31 caps, missed United’s previous three matches before playing against Arsenal on Sunday although he left the field in some discomfort with a leg injury.

Welbeck, who has played for England 20 times, has been sidelined with a knee problem and not played since October19 missing United’s last six games.

England play Chile at Wembley on Friday and face Germany there four days later.

Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
