Independent News eyes 100 million euro debt write-off: paper
#Credit Markets
November 18, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

Independent News eyes 100 million euro debt write-off: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Indebted Irish publisher Independent News & Media plans to ask its lenders to write off up to 100 million euros ($127 million) of debt as part of a wider overhaul, Britain’s Sunday Times reported.

The company on Friday said it will need urgent and substantial restructuring in response to high levels of debt and tough trading. A spokesman on Sunday declined to comment on the report that the company was seeking to write off debt.

The publisher hopes to secure agreement on the debt write-off with a consortium of eight banks by early next year, the newspaper reported without citing sources.

The restructuring will also include a rights issue, a radical cost-cutting program and the sale of the company’s South African unit, the report said. ($1 = 0.7871 euros)

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
