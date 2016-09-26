FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

RWE has bids for all Innogy shares on offer in largest German IPO since 2000

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of RWE, one of Europe's biggest electricity and gas companies is seen at block F/G of RWE's new coal power plant in Neurath, north-west of Cologne, Germany in this picture taken March 3, 2016.Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German power utility RWE (RWEG.DE) has received orders for all of the shares on offer in the initial public offering of its renewables, network and retail business Innogy, according to one of the bookrunners organizing the stock market listing.

"Books are covered within the range on the full deal size including the upsize option and greenshoe (overallotment) option", Bank of America said in a statement to potential investors.

For any IPO to go through smoothly bankers consider it necessary to get bids for twice the volume of shares available. The so-called "covered message" is a prerequisite for many institutional investors to order shares themselves.

Innogy could fetch up to 5 billion euros ($5.63 billion) when it lists on Oct. 7, to become Germany's biggest IPO since the tech boom at the turn of the millennium. The offer period, which started on Monday, will run until Oct. 6.

Innogy will issue 55.6 million of new shares while parent RWE aims to sell as many as 83.3 million existing shares at a price of between 32 and 36 euros apiece.

This would give it a market capitalization of up to 20 billion euros, more than twice RWE's current value, showing the appetite for regulated assets, which account for 60 percent of its profits, and the discount on RWE's power generation assets.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Greg Mahlich

