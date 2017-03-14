Engie not interested in Innogy: BFM TV, quoting source

The logo of French gas and power group Engie is seen at the CRIGEN, the Engie Group research and operational expertise center, in Saint-Denis near Paris, France, Saint-Denis, France, February 29, 2016.

PARIS (Reuters) - French gas and power group Engie (ENGIE.PA) is not interested in making a bid for German energy group Innogy, French BFM TV reported on its website, quoting a source close to Engie.

Innogy shares rose and Engie stock fell on Tuesday following a report by Bloomberg late on Monday saying Engie was weighing a bid for networks, renewables and retail group Innogy, in which German utility RWE holds a 76.8 percent stake.

"We have no interest in being a minority shareholder in a big company that already has a controlling shareholder," BFM quoted the source as saying.

Engie declined to comment.