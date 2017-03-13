Innogy in talks with car consortium over charging stations: CEO

An Electric car charging point is seen at the Eurotunnel terminal in Calais, France, October 12, 2016.

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - Innogy is in "intense" talks with a group of carmakers, Chief Executive Peter Terium told journalists on Monday, hoping to be selected as a supplier of super-fast charging stations for electric vehicles across Europe.

"It's not a done deal yet," Terium said, pointing to strong competition from rival vendors.

BMW, Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Ford and Daimler plan to build about 400 next-generation charging stations in Europe that can reload an electric car in minutes instead of hours.

Sources told Reuters in January that Innogy was in talks with the consortium.