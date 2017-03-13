FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Innogy in talks with car consortium over charging stations: CEO
March 13, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 5 months ago

Innogy in talks with car consortium over charging stations: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Electric car charging point is seen at the Eurotunnel terminal in Calais, France, October 12, 2016.Phil Noble

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - Innogy is in "intense" talks with a group of carmakers, Chief Executive Peter Terium told journalists on Monday, hoping to be selected as a supplier of super-fast charging stations for electric vehicles across Europe.

"It's not a done deal yet," Terium said, pointing to strong competition from rival vendors.

BMW, Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), Ford and Daimler plan to build about 400 next-generation charging stations in Europe that can reload an electric car in minutes instead of hours.

Sources told Reuters in January that Innogy was in talks with the consortium.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert; Editing by Edward Taylor

