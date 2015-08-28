FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlyle in talks on $770 million takeover of UK's Innovation Group
August 28, 2015 / 10:54 AM / 2 years ago

Carlyle in talks on $770 million takeover of UK's Innovation Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the lobby outside of the Carlyle Group offices in Washington, in this May 3, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Carlyle (CG.O) is in advanced talks about buying Innovation Group TIG.L for 40 pence a share in cash, valuing its equity at almost 500 million pounds ($769 million), the British software company said on Friday.

Innovation, which provides software and services to help insurers process claims, said the talks may or may not lead to a deal.

Shares in Innovation Group, which have risen by 18 percent in the last 12 months, were trading 6 percent higher at 37.5 pence at 1029 GMT.

Under takeover rules, Carlyle has until Sept. 25 to make a firm offer for Innovation or announce it does not intend to make an offer.

Innovation Group is being advised by Investec.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
