FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Hedge fund Sarissa seeks to replace majority of Innoviva's board
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
March 7, 2017 / 1:55 PM / 5 months ago

Hedge fund Sarissa seeks to replace majority of Innoviva's board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Innoviva Inc said activist investor Sarissa Capital Management LP had nominated four directors to replace a majority of the drug company's board.

The company's shares were up 3.1 percent at $12 in early trading on Tuesday.

Innoviva, formerly Theravance Inc, urged shareholders to vote for its recommended seven nominees at the 2017 annual meeting.

The company said it expected the meeting would be held in the later part of April.

Sarissa Capital Management LP, a hedge fund run by billionaire investor Carl Icahn's former healthcare lieutenant, owns 2.72 percent stake in Innoviva, according to Reuters data.

Innoviva has a partnership with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and the companies submitted an application in November to market their new three-in-one inhaled lung drug for U.S. approval.

Innoviva and GSK already have other respiratory medicines in the market.

Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.