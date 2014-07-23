FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Inovio Pharma's drug to treat cervical lesions meets trial goal
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
#Health News
July 23, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Inovio Pharma's drug to treat cervical lesions meets trial goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc said its drug to treat abnormal growth of pre-cancerous cells on the surface of the cervix met its main goal in a mid-stage trial.

Inovio shares jumped 27 percent to a three-month high of $14.14 on the American Stock Exchange. They were up 23.5 percent at $13.78 in morning trade.

The pre-cancerous cells, commonly know as cervical dysplasia, are caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV), a sexually transmitted disease. Left untreated, the condition can sometimes worsen to an early form of cancer.

The drug, code named VGX-3100, was effective in treating pre-cancerous cervical disease and cleared HPV infection, the company said.

Reporting by Anand Basu; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
