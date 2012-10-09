FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Inrix retains bankers to file for 2013 IPO: WSJ
#Deals
October 9, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

Inrix retains bankers to file for 2013 IPO: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Inrix Inc, which provides road traffic data, is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) to help it file for an initial public offering likely next year, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company, spun off from Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and known for its mobile app Inrix Traffic, could raise up to $100 million in its IPO, WSJ said, quoting sources familiar with the matter. r.reuters.com/duw23t

Inrix’s Irish rival FleetMatics Group Plc FLTX.N, which offers GPS fleet tracking software to small and medium-sized businesses that own fleets of commercial vehicles, listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange last week, raising about $133 million.

Inrix declined to comment on the WSJ report.

(The story corrects paragraph 2 to say the company’s mobile app is called Inrix Traffic and not Traffic.)

Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

