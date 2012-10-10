FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Inrix retains bankers to file for 2013 IPO: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 10, 2012 / 7:55 PM / 5 years ago

Inrix retains bankers to file for 2013 IPO: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Inrix Inc, which provides road traffic data, is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) to help it file for an initial public offering likely next year, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company, spun off from Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and known for its mobile app Inrix Traffic, could raise up to $100 million in its IPO, WSJ said, quoting sources familiar with the matter. r.reuters.com/duw23t

Inrix’s client FleetMatics Group Plc FLTX.N, which offers GPS fleet tracking software to small and medium-sized businesses that own fleets of commercial vehicles, listed its shares on the New York Stock Exchange last week, raising about $133 million.

Inrix declined to comment on the WSJ report.

(This story was corrected in paragraph 3 to say Fleetmatics is an Inrix client, not a rival. The story was earlier corrected to say Inrix’s mobile application is called Inrix Traffic and not Traffic.)

Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.