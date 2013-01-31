FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. insider trading informant Khan gets 12-month prison term
January 31, 2013

U.S. insider trading informant Khan gets 12-month prison term

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Roomy Khan, a one-time technology company executive who became a key FBI informant in the insider-trading case against hedge-fund manager Raj Rajaratnam, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on Thursday.

Defense lawyers had sought five years of probation for Khan, 54, who pleaded guilty in 2009 in U.S. District Court in Manhattan to securities fraud, obstruction of justice and conspiracy. She faced a maximum 30-year sentence.

Khan’s cooperation helped U.S. authorities in their probes of illicit trading, including the Rajaratnam prosecution. Rajaratnam, founder of the Galleon Group, was convicted by a federal jury in May 2011 and is now serving an 11-year prison term.

(The story corrects age in paragraph 2 to 54 instead of 58)

Reporting By Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Martha Graybow, Gary Hill

