SEC chair says agency is reviewing major insider trading ruling
December 11, 2014 / 3:47 PM / 3 years ago

SEC chair says agency is reviewing major insider trading ruling

John McCrank

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday said her agency is reviewing a major federal appeals court ruling that could make it more difficult for the government to prosecute insider trading, and said the court may have taken an “overly narrow view” of the law.

“There is no question it’s a significant decision,” SEC Chair Mary Jo White said on the sidelines of a New York conference.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on Wednesday overturned the convictions of two former hedge fund managers, saying that prosecutors had presented insufficient evidence.

