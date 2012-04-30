FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insperity Q1 profit beats estimates
April 30, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Insperity Q1 profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Human resources services provider Insperity Inc (NSP.N) posted a quarterly profit above analysts’ expectations, as customers stepped up hiring.

The average number of worksite employees paid per month rose 9 percent for the first quarter, the company said.

“These are outstanding results, particularly in light of a weakening labor market,” CEO Paul Sarvadi said in a statement.

Net income rose to $13.9 million, or 54 cents per share, from $8.8 million, or 33 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $595.2 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 51 cents per share on revenue of $601.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares, which have gained 47 percent in value since touching a year-low in September, closed at $29.32 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

