FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Instagram launches new tool to monitor offensive comments
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 12, 2016 / 11:19 PM / a year ago

Instagram launches new tool to monitor offensive comments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A screen displays the Instagram logo during a presentation in New York December 12, 2013.Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Instagram, the photo-sharing app owned by Facebook Inc (FB.O) on Monday launched a keyword moderation tool to allow its users to control the comments posted on their pictures.

The feature allows its users to list words that they consider offensive or inappropriate and then comments with those words would be hidden from the user's posts.

Abusive comments and online trolling seen on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) have been garnering eyeballs as more celebrities deactivate their accounts as a result of the hate they receive online.

Recently Twitter permanently suspended a number of user accounts for harassment after the exit of Ghostbusters actor Leslie Jones from the microblogging site as she faced severe abuse and harassment on the platform.

The new feature from Instagram comes almost a month after pop star Justin Beiber quit the site after threatening to make his account private due to the backlash he received on a picture he posted.

Instagram already allows its users to delete comments by swiping, reporting inappropriate comments and blocking accounts and now with the new tool users can either use their own curated list of inappropriate words or use the list of default words provided by Instagram to hide them from the comments.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.