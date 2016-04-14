Instagram to add video channels to 'Explore' section

An Instagram login page is pictured on a laptop screen in Pasadena, California August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Facebook’s picture sharing app Instagram is updating its “Explore” section to add video channels that will appear in a feed according to users’ preferences.

The feature will have a personalized channel called “videos you might like” that will collect videos from across Instagram’s global community and also will include a “Featured” column highlighting videos on specific topics, Instagram said.

For now, the upgrade will only be available in the United States, Instagram said on Thursday.

Instagram version 7.20 is available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.