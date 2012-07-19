FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insteel Industries profit misses estimates as demand falls
July 19, 2012 / 11:24 AM / 5 years ago

Insteel Industries profit misses estimates as demand falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Insteel Industries Inc (IIIN.O) reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as weak construction activity hurt demand for its steel wire reinforcing products.

The company, which mainly sells steel products for non-residential construction, expects challenging market conditions to continue depressing shipping volumes and pricing in the fourth quarter.

April-June profit fell to $900,000, or 5 cents per share, from $3.7 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $93.6 million, while shipments declined 4.5 percent.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 13 cents per share on revenue of $95.10 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Mount Airy, North Carolina-based company’s shares closed at $10.24 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

