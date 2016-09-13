FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Italy's Generali says not planning any merger
September 13, 2016 / 11:30 AM / a year ago

Italy's Generali says not planning any merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Italian insurance company Generali CEO Philippe Donnet talks during " Welfare Index PMI " meeting in Rome, Italy, March 8, 2016. REUERS/Remo Casilli

LONDON (Reuters) - Italian insurer Generali's (GASI.MI) Chief Executive Philippe Donnet said on Tuesday the company was not planning to merge with AXA (AXAF.PA) or with any other company.

"We do not intend to merge with anybody, we do not intend to merge with AXA," Donnet told a reinsurance conference in Monte Carlo in response to a question.

"What they intend to do I don’t know, you should ask them, there is not that much I can do about it anyway."

Speculation about a merger between the two companies has re-emerged in recent months.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Kirstin Ridley

