UK watchdog 'seriously inadequate' over insurance review: report

The logo of the new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is seen at the agency's headquarters in the Canary Wharf business district of London April 1, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s markets regulator was wrong to brief a reporter about an insurance sector review and “seriously inadequate” in how it reacted to an ensuing sell-off in insurance shares, an independent inquiry said on Wednesday.

Shares in Aviva, Legal & General, Prudential sank on March 28 after the Financial Conduct Authority’s head of supervision Clive Adamson was quoted in The Daily Telegraph as saying the FCA would investigate if people locked in pension pots sold by insurers have been treated fairly.

Investors feared insurers were facing huge compensation bills, but the FCA only clarified the terms of the review six hours after the stock market had opened, saying that sales practices would not be looked at, signaling a more benign undertaking by the regulator.

Simon Davis, a lawyer at Clifford Chance, was asked to look into how the FCA handled its announcement of the insurance review, said in his report that the strategy and the manner in which the Telegraph journalist was briefed was “high risk, poorly supervised and inadequately controlled”.

The report, ordered by UK Finance Minister George Osborne, singled out Adamson, FCA head of media Zitah McMillan and head of markets David Lawton for failing to tell the watchdog’s chief executive Martin Wheatley about the insurance market selloff in a timely way.