UK plastic surgeons arrange to insure cosmetic ops

LONDON (Reuters) - A leading British cosmetic surgeons’ association has arranged insurance for its members’ patients to cover the cost of righting procedures such as breast enhancements that go wrong.

The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) said it arranged the Aesthetic Surgery Commitment policy through the Lloyds of London insurance market in response to recommendations made in a government backed report.

The report published in April, led by National Health Service medical director Bruce Keogh and commissioned by the government, recommended tighter regulation and protecting patients through insurance.

Cosmetic treatments are a booming business in Britain, with sales totaling 2.3 billion pounds ($3.5 billion) in 2010 and forecast to rise to 3.6 billion by 2015, the review said.

The review was launched following a scandal in which it emerged thousands of British women were given substandard silicone breast implants made by French firm Poly Implant Prothese (PIP), among hundreds of thousands worldwide

“No procedure is risk-free and (the policy) covers all common complications, so people undergoing surgery with BAAPS members can enjoy peace of mind that they will be looked after, in the unlikely event of any problems,” said consultant plastic surgeon and BAAPS President Rajiv Grover.

BAAPS said the policy covers corrective treatment of complications from the most popular cosmetic procedures, including ‘tummy tucks’, eyelid surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and facelifts.

The cost of cover - which will be billed to the surgeon - starts at 50 pounds for procedures costing up to 2,000 pounds.