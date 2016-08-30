FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prudential's UK staff take industrial action over Mumbai job plan
#Big Story 10
August 30, 2016 / 11:06 PM / a year ago

Prudential's UK staff take industrial action over Mumbai job plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man leaves the Prudential offices in central London May 13 2010.Paul Hackett

LONDON (Reuters) - Staff at British insurer Prudential are taking industrial action over plans to move 76 jobs to Mumbai from the southern English town of Reading, the Unite union said.

Staff in the Prudential's annuities department in Reading will from Wednesday not carry out work linked to the transfer of the jobs to Mumbai, Unite said in a statement.

97 percent of the Unite members voted for the industrial action, the union said.

A spokesman for Prudential said around 80 jobs were being transferred to Mumbai, but at least 30 UK employees had already found other roles in the company.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
