Exclusive: MetLife retains top Washington lawyer in regulator fight

The MetLife building is seen in New York, March 8, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Insurer MetLife has retained top Washington lawyer Eugene Scalia, a company spokesman said on Monday, a sign it could be preparing a legal challenge to a decision by regulators to subject it to tougher rules.

Scalia, a partner at law firm Gibson Dunn LLP who has successfully contested major decisions by regulators in the past, was seen walking into a meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council with a MetLife delegation.

When asked about Scalia’s presence in the group, which also included Chief Executive Steven Kandarian and Chief Financial Officer John Hele, a MetLife spokesman confirmed that the company had retained his services.

FSOC, a group of top financial regulators, has proposed designating MetLife as a systemically important firm, which would subject it to oversight by the Federal Reserve, and impose tougher capital rules on it.

MetLife on Monday had called for a closed-door meeting to challenge the decision by FSOC.

After Monday’s meeting, FSOC has 60 days to make a final designation, which MetLife can then challenge in court. However, that decision of whether to mount a legal challenge had not been made yet, the spokesman said.