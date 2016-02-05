FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rothesay Life in talks to buy Aegon's UK annuity book: source
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 5, 2016 / 8:42 PM / 2 years ago

Rothesay Life in talks to buy Aegon's UK annuity book: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The head office of Dutch financial insurance company Aegon is seen in The Hague, in this October 28, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Stringer

LONDON (Reuters) - British insurance firm Rothesay Life is in exclusive talks to buy the 9 billion pound ($13 billion) UK annuity book of Dutch insurer Aegon, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Pensions reforms in Britain have halved the sales of annuities, which give a fixed income for life, as over-55s no longer need to use their pension pots to buy them. But specialist firms can use technology and economies of scale to generate cash from existing annuities, industry specialists say.

Aegon said in September it was reviewing its annuity business.

Rothesay Life’s backers include Blackstone and Goldman Sachs.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.