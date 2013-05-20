FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY regulator questions investment firms' ties to insurers: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 20, 2013 / 5:55 AM / 4 years ago

NY regulator questions investment firms' ties to insurers: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York’s top financial regulator has sent subpoenas to several firms seeking information on investments that guarantee steady payments to hundreds of thousands of retirees and other consumers, the Wall Street Journal said on Monday, citing people familiar with the inquiry.

The New York Department of Financial Services has sought information from Apollo Global Management, Guggenheim Partners and Harbinger Group Inc on investments that back so-called fixed annuities, the Journal said.

As more investment firms acquiring or becoming involved with insurance companies the regulator is concerned that insurers are making potentially risky bets with some of the money needed to fulfill contracts that many customers depend on to supplement their Social Security payments and other retirement savings, the paper said.

An Apollo spokesman told the Journal that the firm “looks forward” to providing information to the New York regulator.

A Guggenheim spokesman told the paper that the firm welcomed the inquiry and that it would highlight the benefits of its significant and long-term investments in insurance companies over decades. Harbinger declined to comment to the Journal.

Guggenheim’s spokesman Thomas Mulligan said he had no comment to make on the Journal report when contacted by Reuters. Apollo and Harbinger could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.

Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.