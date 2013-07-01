FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NY financial regulator probes insurers over Iran links: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 1, 2013 / 9:55 AM / in 4 years

NY financial regulator probes insurers over Iran links: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - New York’s financial regulator has asked insurers Lloyd’s of London LOL.UL and reinsurer Swiss RE AG SRENH.VX for details about dealings linked to Iran as part of a probe into 20 non-U.S. reinsurance firms, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Citing a copy of the letter, the newspaper said Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of New York’s Department of Financial Services, had written to the reinsurers asking for details of whether they had conducted business with people or entities linked to Iran, after finding evidence that at least three firms insured shipments to Iran.

“We can confirm we have received a letter from the New York regulator requesting information regarding our international trade controls,” said a Swiss Re spokesman. “They want to know what controls are in place to ensure compliance with U.S. sanctions on Iran.”

He added that the company is aware of its legal obligations and has robust controls in place to ensure its compliance.

Lloyds of London said in an emailed statement: “Lloyd’s will comply with any applicable sanctions, as it always has done.”

The United States and the European Union imposed sanctions on Iran last year that include restrictions on insuring shipments.

The measures are aimed at making it hard for Iran to sell oil and limit funds for its nuclear program which some in the West believe is being used to develop weapons.

Iran says the program is purely for civilian purposes.

Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto in Zurich and Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Additional reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Miral Fahmy and David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.