FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Unicorn' Intarcia files U.S. approval for diabetes implant
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
November 21, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

'Unicorn' Intarcia files U.S. approval for diabetes implant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Intarcia Therapeutics Inc said on Monday it submitted a marketing application for its matchstick-size implantable drug-delivery pump for diabetes to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Privately held Intarcia, which clinched a royalty-based financing deal last year valuing the company at about $5.5 billion, is developing ITCA 650 in partnership with French pharmaceutical company Servier.

Intarcia’s ITCA 650, which is designed as a once or twice-yearly therapy for type 2 diabetes, has been proven to be more effective than Merck & Co Inc‘s  blockbuster diabetes drug, Januvia, in controlling blood sugar levels.

ITCA 650 could pose a challenge to large drugmakers such as Novo Nordisk A/S, AstraZeneca Plc, Sanofi SA and Eli Lilly & Co that sell similar so-called GLP-1 drugs as daily or weekly injections.

GLP-1 drugs are analogues that stimulate insulin production.

The company said, if approved, ITCA 650 would be the first and only injection-free GLP-1 therapy.

Intarcia said last year that it had plenty of funds for a potential launch of the device around mid-2017.

Reporting by Divya Grover; Editing by Martina D'Couto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.