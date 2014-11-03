FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Integra LifeSciences to spin off spine unit
November 3, 2014 / 9:50 PM / 3 years ago

Integra LifeSciences to spin off spine unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Surgical devices and orthopedic care company Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp said it would spin off its spine unit in an attempt to streamline its operations.

The company will continue to produce specialty surgical products and orthopedics and tissue therapies, while the new company will be called SeaSpine.

The company, which expects to take a one-time charge on the spin-off, revised its full-year profit forecast to 81-99 cents a share, down from its earlier forecast of $1.06 to $1.24 per share.

Piper Jaffray & Co. served as the company’s financial advisor, while Latham & Watkins LLP was the legal counsel in connection with the proposed spin-off transaction.

Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
