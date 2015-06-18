Cypress Semiconductor raises bid for Integrated Silicon

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY.O) raised its offer to buy Integrated Silicon Solution Inc ISSI.O to about $21.25 per share, trumping Uphill Investment Co’s latest bid of $21.

Cypress’s offer values Integrated Silicon at about $707 million, based on shares outstanding as of March 31. The offer represents a 13.4 percent premium to Integrated Silicon’s close on May 13, when Cypress kicked off the bidding war.

Integrated Silicon said last week that it had struck a deal to be bought by China’s Uphill for $667 million.