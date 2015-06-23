Uphill raises bid for Integrated Silicon

(Reuters) - Chinese consortium Uphill Investment Co raised its offer to buy Integrated Silicon Solution Inc ISSI.O to $23 per share, trumping Chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor Corp’s (CY.O) latest bid of $22.25.

Uphill’s offer values Integrated Silicon at about $730.5 million, based on shares outstanding as of May 1. The offer represents a 22.7 percent premium to Integrated Silicon’s close on May 13, when Cypress kicked off the bidding war.

Integrated Silicon said on Friday it agreed to Uphill’s raised offer of $699 million, or $22 per share.

Integrated Silicon also postponed a stockholders’ meeting to vote on Uphill’s offer to June 29 from Thursday.