FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Intel CEO promises Broadwell PCs on shelves for holidays
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 18, 2014 / 6:53 PM / 3 years ago

Exclusive: Intel CEO promises Broadwell PCs on shelves for holidays

Noel Randewich

2 Min Read

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich speaks with an Intel employee at the Maker's Faire in San Mateo, California May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

SAN MATEO, California (Reuters) - Intel Corp’s next-generation Broadwell processors will ship in time to be used in personal computers sold during the holiday season but probably won’t be available for back-to-school shopping, Chief Executive Brian Krzanich said.

Speaking to Reuters at the Maker Faire in San Mateo, California, on Saturday, Krzanich said that following setbacks implementing new manufacturing technology, announced last October, Intel is on schedule to ship its Broadwell chips to PC manufacturers.

The timing of new chip rollouts is important to Intel and manufacturers looking to sell new PCs with better battery life and higher speeds.

“I can guarantee for holiday, and not at the last second of holiday,” Krzanich said in an interview. “Back to school - that’s a tight one. Back to school you have to really have it on-shelf in July, August. That’s going to be tough.”

Krzanich’s comments were more precise than during Intel’s most recent quarterly conference call with analysts in April. On that call, he said he expected Intel’s customers to launch Broadwell-based products in the second half of 2014.

The back-to-school season around August, when parents sometimes buy new PCs for their children, has provided smaller sales bumps for PC makers in recent years than in the past, but the November/December U.S. holiday season is still viewed as a key opportunity to sell consumer electronics.

Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.