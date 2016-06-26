FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intel considers sale of cyber security business: FT
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
June 26, 2016 / 5:33 PM / a year ago

Intel considers sale of cyber security business: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Intel is seen during the annual Computex computer exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan June 1, 2016.Tyrone Siu

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp (INTC.O) is considering the sale of its cyber security business, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the company has been talking to its bankers about options for the Intel Security unit, which was previously known as McAfee.

Intel bought McAfee for $7.7 billion in 2011.

A spokesperson for Intel could not be immediately reached for comment. The company said in April that it planned to cut up to 12,000 jobs globally as it refocuses its business toward making microchips that power data centers and Internet-connected devices and away from the declining personal computer industry it helped found.

Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

