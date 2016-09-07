The logo of Intel, the world's largest chipmaker is seen at their offices in Jerusalem, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

Intel Corp (INTC.O) said it would spin out its cybersecurity division and sell a majority stake in it to investment firm TPG for $3.1 billion in cash.

TPG will own 51 percent of the new entity, valuing it at $4.2 billion.

The unit, previously known as McAfee, will be renamed McAfee after the close of the transaction.

Intel bought McAfee for $7.7 billion in 2011.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)