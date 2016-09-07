Apple jack ax ushers in a voice-driven world
The new Apple iPhone has something missing: the small socket millions of us have used for years to plug in headphones.
Intel Corp (INTC.O) said it would spin out its cybersecurity division and sell a majority stake in it to investment firm TPG for $3.1 billion in cash.
TPG will own 51 percent of the new entity, valuing it at $4.2 billion.
The unit, previously known as McAfee, will be renamed McAfee after the close of the transaction.
Intel bought McAfee for $7.7 billion in 2011.
NEW YORK/BOSTON St. Jude Medical Inc on Wednesday sued short-selling firm Muddy Waters and cybersecurity company MedSec Holdings Ltd, saying they intentionally disseminated false information about its heart devices to manipulate its stock.
NEW YORK Messaging app Snapchat said on Wednesday it has cut a number of jobs in New York and Los Angeles responsible for pulling together user-generated content in its local stories section, as the company shifts its focus to covering bigger events like award shows and sports.