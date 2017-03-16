FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 5 months ago

Viewsroom: Intel’s pricey bet on driverless cars

Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

1 Min Read

Signage is seen at the offices of Israeli driving assistant software maker Mobileye NV in Jerusalem September 14, 2016.Ronen Zvulun

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The chipmaker is shelling out $15 bln for autonomous-driving parts firm Mobileye, a cool 30 times estimated revenue. Intel missed the mobile-phone revolution. Is it finally on the right road? Plus: Washington bounces bitcoin’s bid for mainstream acceptance.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

