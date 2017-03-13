Factbox: Intel invested in five self-driving startups

(Reuters) - Intel Corp (INTC.O), which on Monday announced the proposed $15.3 billion acquisition of Mobileye NV (MBLY.N), had invested in at least five startup companies working on self-driving vehicle technologies.

Among the startups funded in part by Intel Capital, the chipmaker's venture capital arm, are:

LISNR, a Cincinnati company specializing in high-frequency data communications and connectivity.

Perrone Robotics, a Charlottesville, Virginia-based developer of sensors, control systems and software.

Peloton Technology, a Silicon Valley startup in Mountain View, California, focused on automating heavy-duty trucks.

ZMP, a Tokyo firm specializing in robotics and sensing technology.

Chronocam, a Parisian company developing machine vision sensors and systems.