FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Intel wins patent appeal against N-Data
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 17, 2012 / 6:35 PM / in 5 years

Intel wins patent appeal against N-Data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman walks past an Intel logo at the 2012 Computex in Taipei June 5, 2012. Computex, the world's second largest consumer electronics trade fair, runs from June 5 to 9. REUTERS/Yi-ting Chung

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Intel Corp. won an appeal in a patent fight with Negotiated Data Solutions LLC (N-Data) over Ethernet patents that make it possible for computers to easily talk to one another.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled on Monday that Intel did not infringe the patents because it had licensed them from National Semiconductor Corp in 1976. National had assigned the patents to Vertical Networks Inc in 1998, which assigned them to N-Data.

Based on the licensing agreement, Intel won the case in a Texas court on summary judgment. The appeals court agreed.

N-Data had also sued Dell Inc, which settled in 2009.

The case at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is Intel Corp. v Negotiated Data Solutions, Inc., No. 2011-1448.

Reporting By Diane Bartz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.