April 15, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A worker arranges an Intel logo at the CeBIT trade fair, the world's biggest computer and software fair, in Hannover March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Nigel Treblin

(Reuters) - Intel Corp (INTC.O) is planning to cut thousands of jobs this spring, including reducing headcount in some business units by double-digit percentages, news website Oregonlive said, citing sources inside the company familiar with the plan.

The job cuts at the world's largest chipmaker this year will be considerably larger than the more than 1,100 U.S. jobs eliminated last year, Oregonlive said. (bit.ly/1W4qEVS)

Intel is also looking to consolidate some operations and close some smaller outposts after a series of acquisitions Oregonlive said on Friday.

The job cuts, which could also include top executive roles, could begin soon after the company reports its first-quarter results on Tuesday, Oregonlive said.

Intel, which had 107,300 employees as of Dec. 26, declined to comment.

The company had said in 2014 it planned to reduce its global workforce by about 5 percent, or more than 5,000 positions, as it struggled with falling personal-computer sales and shifted focus to faster-growing areas.

Last week Intel said two senior executives would leave.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
