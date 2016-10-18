Sprint sees quarterly operating revenue above estimates
Sprint Corp, the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier, estimated quarterly operating revenue above analysts' expectations as heavy promotions helped attract more postpaid customers.
Intel Corp (INTC.O) reported a better-than-expected 9.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by improving PC demand and growth in its data center and cloud businesses.
The world's largest chipmaker said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be $15.7 billion, plus or minus $500 million. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $15.86 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Intel's shares were down 3.9 percent at $36.29 in after-hours trading on Tuesday.
Revenue from the data center business, which offers storage and cloud-based software services, rose 9.7 percent to $4.54 billion in the third quarter, from a year earlier.
Demand for cloud-based services has been growing as more businesses shift to cloud-computing methods.
Revenue from the company's traditional PC business, which still accounts for over half of Intel's total revenue, rose 4.5 percent to $8.89 billion.
According to research firm IDC, global PC shipments fell by a smaller-than-expected 3.9 percent in the third quarter. (bit.ly/2dIkLfi)
Excluding items, the company earned 80 cents per share, above analysts' average estimate of 73 cents.
The company's net revenue rose to $15.78 billion from $14.47 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $15.58 billion.
Net income rose to $3.38 billion, or 69 cents per shares, in the third quarter ended Oct. 1, from $3.11 billion, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2eeVLzW)
Up to Tuesday's close, Intel's shares had risen 9.6 percent this year, lagging the 22.8 percent gain in the broader Philadelphia semiconductor index .SOX.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Sprint Corp, the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier, estimated quarterly operating revenue above analysts' expectations as heavy promotions helped attract more postpaid customers.
SAO PAULO An activist minority shareholder in Oi SA urged the Brazilian phone carrier's board to revamp a bankruptcy protection plan presented last month, in a bid to neutralize growing pressure from large creditors like bondholders and banks.
Netflix Inc's shares jumped as much as 20 percent on Tuesday, after the company added 50 percent more subscribers than expected in the third quarter.