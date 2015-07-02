Intel President Renée James to step down in January

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan (L) speaks as Intel's President Renee James looks on during the White House summit on cybersecurity and consumer protection in Palo Alto, California February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Intel Corp (INTC.O) President Renée James will step down in January to pursue an external chief executive role, Intel Chief Executive Brian Krzanich said in a statement.

During her 28 years at Intel, James has held roles of executive vice president and general manager of the software and services group and COO of the chipmaker’s online services, data center services business among others, according to the company’s website.

Intel also announced on Thursday the departure of Arvind Sodhani, the president of its venture capital arm. Sodhani would retire in January, handing over the reins to Wendell Brooks, president of mergers and acquisitions.

Sodhani, whose career with the company spans 34 years, is a vice president too.

"I have been a financial investor all my professional life, and that will most likely not change," Sodhani said. (bit.ly/1f5XdBJ)