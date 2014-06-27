Intel's sales chief to step down, advise on corporate strategy

An employee walks past an Intel logo during the 2014 Computex exhibition at the TWTC Nangang exhibition hall in Taipei June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Intel Corp’s global sales and marketing chief, Thomas Kilroy, will cede his position upon his return from extended medical leave on July 17, taking on an advisory role instead.

The world’s largest chipmaker said on Friday that Greg Pearson, who as worldwide sales and operations head has led Kilroy’s division in the interim, will continue to do so until a permanent replacement is recruited.

Kilroy will advise on the transition. Once Intel identifies a replacement, he will work on broader corporate strategy with company president Renee James, Intel said in a statement.

Kilroy, who is fighting cancer, is a respected 24-year Intel veteran whose job entailed overseeing sales and marketing efforts around the world. In May, the chipmaker hired former senior Staples executive Steven Fund to oversee global marketing, reporting directly to CEO Brian Krzanich.