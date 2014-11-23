FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
November 23, 2014 / 7:47 PM / 3 years ago

Intel could rise 30 percent over next two years: Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian youth walk past an Intel sign during Digital Imaging expo in Jakarta March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta

(Reuters) - Shares in microprocessor maker Intel Corp (INTC.O) could rise more than 30 percent to $48 over the next two years, Barron’s reported in its Nov. 24 edition.

With shares recently at over $35, the stock is halfway to the five-year doubling Barron’s said it predicted in June of 2013, but now is not the time, the weekly magazine advised.

Barron’s said that in two years’ time, the 30 percent rise would put shares trading at around 16 times future earnings estimates, the same price to 2014 earnings ratio that it now trades at.

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
