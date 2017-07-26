FDA panel votes against approving Intellipharma's opioid painkiller

(Reuters) - A panel of independent advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Wednesday that there is not enough evidence to support the approval of Intellipharmaceutics International Inc's long-acting opioid painkiller.

Toronto-based Intellipharma's painkiller has been developed as a unique abuse-deterrent version of Purdue Pharma's oft-abused blockbuster OxyContin, which already has tamper-resistant properties.

Most notably, the drug contains a blue dye that is emitted if the tablet is manipulated, which could help identify abusers, and a nasal irritant to discourage misuse.

In a preliminary review on Monday, FDA scientists raised concerns that Intellipharma had not provided adequate data on the abuse potential of the drug as part of its U.S. marketing application.