Soccer: Indonesians pay 75 million euros, take on debt for Inter stake

MILAN (Reuters) - Indonesian investors paid 75 million euros ($101 million) and took on all of Inter Milan’s 180 million euros debt in exchange for a 70 percent stake in the Serie A soccer club, former owner Massimo Moratti said on Friday.
The International Sports Capital consortium, owned by business tycoon Erick Thohir and his two Indonesian partners Rosan Roeslani and Handy Soetedjo, carried out a 10 million euro capital increase to take over the club.
Another 65 million euros was paid as a premium on the shares bought to reach a 70 percent stake, a source close to the club said.
The deal values the club at around 350 million euros, the source said.
($1 = 0.7430 euros)
Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Writing by Agnieszka Flak