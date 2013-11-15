Soccer: Indonesians pay 75 million euros, take on debt for Inter stake

Inter Milan's new chairman Erick Thohir (L) smiles beside honorary chairman Massimo Moratti during a news conference in Milan November 15, 2013. Inter Milan said on Friday Indonesian business tycoon Thohir had been appointed as new chairman of the Serie A club, bringing an end to the reign of former owner Moratti. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

MILAN (Reuters) - Indonesian investors paid 75 million euros ($101 million) and took on all of Inter Milan’s 180 million euros debt in exchange for a 70 percent stake in the Serie A soccer club, former owner Massimo Moratti said on Friday.

The International Sports Capital consortium, owned by business tycoon Erick Thohir and his two Indonesian partners Rosan Roeslani and Handy Soetedjo, carried out a 10 million euro capital increase to take over the club.

Another 65 million euros was paid as a premium on the shares bought to reach a 70 percent stake, a source close to the club said.

The deal values the club at around 350 million euros, the source said.

