FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Weak market making weighs on Interactive Brokers profit
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 17, 2012 / 10:12 PM / 5 years ago

Weak market making weighs on Interactive Brokers profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Derivative trader Interactive Brokers Group Inc’s (IBKR.O) quarterly results missed analysts’ estimates as a strong dollar and weak trading activity weighed on its market making business.

Revenue from the company’s market-making division fell more than 27 percent to $91.3 million in the quarter, while profit before income taxes plunged 60 percent to $24 million.

“The sad fact is that the market-making business is in trouble. It is being squeezed by unfavorable trends that are not likely to reverse in the near future,” Chief Executive Thomas Peterffy said on a conference call with analysts.

“Diminishing market participation by the public customer appears to be the number one culprit,” he added.

Net income available to common shareholders was $8 million, or 9 cents per share, compared with $9.5 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 17 cents per share.

Revenue fell 12 percent to $261 million from a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 19 cents per share, on revenue of $304.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from the company’s electronic brokerage segment rose marginally to $171.4 million.

During the quarter, Interactive’s cleared daily average revenue trades (DARTs) -- a key measure of trading activity for retail brokerage firms -- rose 6 percent to 399,000.

Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company fell almost 2 percent after the bell. They closed at $14.02 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon and Anil D'Silva

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.