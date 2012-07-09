FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Global Markets
July 9, 2012 / 7:52 PM / 5 years ago

Inter-Citic in talks to sell itself; shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian gold explorer Inter-Citic Minerals Inc ICI.TO said it is in talks with a potential buyer.

Shares of the Toronto-based company were up 14 percent at C$1.21 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

“Terms of a potential transaction continue to be negotiated,” Inter-Citic said in a statement.

Inter-Citic, which has a market value of $122.9 million, said other than a confidentiality agreement, no written agreement has been entered into with the undisclosed third party. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

