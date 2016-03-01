ICE plans counter bid for LSE to head off Deutsche Boerse: Bloomberg

A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in the City of London, Britain, in this October 1, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

(Reuters) - Exchange and clearing house operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N) is planning a counter bid for London Stock Exchange Inc (LSE.L), in an attempt to scuttle a merger with Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE), Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

ICE, which owns the New York Stock Exchange, is working with Morgan Stanley (MS.N) on a possible higher offer for LSE, the news agency said on Monday. (bloom.bg/1ndmrRC)

The move comes on the heels of merger talks between the LSE and Deutsche Boerse last week to create a European trading powerhouse that could better compete against U.S. rivals encroaching on their turf.

The deal would combine the LSE’s share-trading operation with the derivatives trading of Deutsche Boerse’s Eurex in a group worth almost $30 billion. It would propel the companies to a similar scale as U.S. exchange ICE, which has taken a huge slice of the European derivatives markets.

Nearly 16 years after their first attempt to merge, the London and Frankfurt exchanges confirmed they were holding detailed discussions on an all-share merger that would give Deutsche Boerse shareholders a 54.4 percent stake and LSE shareholders 45.6 percent of a new company.

Atlanta-based ICE is not looking at making a move before the March 22 U.K. takeover deadline for Deutsche Boerse to make a formal offer for LSE, Bloomberg said.

ICE, which might have to face political and corporate pushback if it tries to break the European merger, expects that this counter bid with a higher offer can persuade LSE shareholders and force Deutsche Boerse to increase its bid, Bloomberg added.

However, no final decision has been made and ICE could decide against proceeding with a bid, Bloomberg said.

In 2012, EU regulators blocked a $7.4 billion merger between NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse, saying the combination would have led to a near monopoly in European financial derivatives.

The following year, ICE bought NYSE, along with its European derivatives arm, for $8.2 billion. An ICE-LSE combination would not likely face the same issues.

Late last year, ICE closed a $5.2 billion acquisition of financial data provider Interactive Data Corp, and a $650 million deal to buy energy broker Trayport.

ICE declined to comment. LSE, Deutsche Boerse and Morgan Stanley could not be reached immediately for comment outside regular business hours.