ICE second-quarter profit tops Wall Street expectations

Specialist traders work at the booth that trades the stock for IntercontinentalExchange, on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, May 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Exchange and clearing house operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N) on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by increased revenues from market data and listing fees.

ICE said it earned $283 million, or $2.54 a share, in the second quarter, compared with $226 million, or $1.95 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding acquisition-related expenses and other one-time items, the profit was $2.90 a share, topping the analysts’ average estimate by 13 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The rise in earnings stemmed from contributions across commodities, cash equities, data services and listings, Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Sprecher said in a statement.

Revenue at the Atlanta-based company rose 6 percent to $797 million, just below the $797.64 million analysts had been expecting.

ICE, which began as an energy exchange in 2000 and expanded quickly through acquisitions of the New York Stock Exchange and other companies, said its operating expenses were down 13 percent to $367 million but above its forecast last quarter of $335 million to $340 million.

The company said it expected operating expenses of $330 million to $335 million in the third quarter and in the fourth quarter.